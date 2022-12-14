Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,354. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

