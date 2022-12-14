Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Up 532.0% in November

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 532.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.94.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 644,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

