WhiteCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $694,903.78 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $694,903.78 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00421002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00033275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001139 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

