WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $699,973.57

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $35.25 million and $699,973.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00033302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00018367 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

