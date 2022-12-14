William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 9,165,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,128. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

