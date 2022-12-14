WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 14,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $48.64.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
