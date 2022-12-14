WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 14,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

