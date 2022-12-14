WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.89 million and approximately $0.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.01514560 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012513 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00031909 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.42 or 0.01750809 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001291 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04393713 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

