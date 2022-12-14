Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0356 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $60.96 million and $26,548.16 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00509014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.98 or 0.04988070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.68 or 0.30159345 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,579,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,389,683 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,805,000 with 1,714,348,554 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03571831 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,123.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.