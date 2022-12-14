Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches Market Cap of $54.13 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $54.13 million and $8,746.25 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00508454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.46 or 0.04856359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.89 or 0.30126121 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02476707 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,174.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

