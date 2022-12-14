XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to Sell at Daiwa Capital Markets

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.34.

NYSE XPEV opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XPeng by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 142,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in XPeng by 21.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in XPeng by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

