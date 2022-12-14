Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.
Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.
