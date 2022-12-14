Zambesigold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.27 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003450 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $68.27 million and approximately $88,853.22 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

