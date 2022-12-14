Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 71,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,354,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $915.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

