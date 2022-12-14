Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 71,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,354,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $915.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
