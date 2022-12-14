Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

