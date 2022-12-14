Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Zytronic Trading Up 3.6 %

LON ZYT opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.71. Zytronic has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 192.49 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.28.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

