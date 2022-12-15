10,304 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Acquired by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Lindsay comprises about 0.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lindsay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.