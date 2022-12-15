1,225 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

