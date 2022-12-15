1,755 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.02. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,829. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.