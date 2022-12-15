1eco (1ECO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61.19 Million

1eco (1ECO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One 1eco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $61.19 million and approximately $1,271.22 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Token Profile

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

