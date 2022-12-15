1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $6,764.12 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $63.85 or 0.00365896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

