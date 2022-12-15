24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 15,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

