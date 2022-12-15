30,500 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

