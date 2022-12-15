31,454 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMN opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

