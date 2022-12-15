9,604 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBX. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.