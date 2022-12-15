A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 2,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $784.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.