A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 2,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $784.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

