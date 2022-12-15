AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

