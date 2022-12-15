ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.37 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and approximately $19,262.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00053731 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,910.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

