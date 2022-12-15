Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Buys $18,369.97 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $18,369.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 93,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,687.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
ABEO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Articles
