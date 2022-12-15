Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Buys $18,369.97 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $18,369.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 93,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,687.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Abeona Therapeutics

Several brokerages have commented on ABEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

