ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading 2.6% Higher

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.38. 8,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 416,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

