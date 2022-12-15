Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

