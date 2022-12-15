abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 277 ($3.40) on Thursday. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 243 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($3.96). The stock has a market cap of £293.15 million and a P/E ratio of 512.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.