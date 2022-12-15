abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 277 ($3.40) on Thursday. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 243 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($3.96). The stock has a market cap of £293.15 million and a P/E ratio of 512.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Get abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust alerts:

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.