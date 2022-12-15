abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 2,196,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 834.2 days.

SLFPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.39) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 184 ($2.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

