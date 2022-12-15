Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

