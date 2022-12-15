Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.96 and traded as high as C$8.05. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Accord Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Articles

