Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Down 26.4%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 26.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 2,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.