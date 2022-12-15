Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ACRV stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,389,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione acquired 400,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

