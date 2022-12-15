ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,007,160 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.4 %

ACVA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 795,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,476. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

