Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.