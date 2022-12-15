Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Adobe also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $631.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.87. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

