Adshares Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00007500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $664,547.22 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,221,818 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

