Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AAP opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

