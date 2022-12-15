Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

