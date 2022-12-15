Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 11066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $623.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

