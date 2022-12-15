AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of AES opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

