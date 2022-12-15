Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 173.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

