Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $412.20 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.05176611 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00504953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.80 or 0.29918698 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

