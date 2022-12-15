Aion (AION) Price Down 1% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Aion has a market cap of $17.00 million and $2.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00118200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00221543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00039639 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

