Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,014.62 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,978. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

