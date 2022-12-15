Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $929,818 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

