Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,379. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

